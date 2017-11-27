Five dancers from Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks were selected to perform in the Ballet Theatre of Toledo’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker. The dancers are Sayler Wise, Rilee Conrad, Olivia Treece, Conner Baldauf, and Kaden Hohman. The performances were held at the Valentine Theatre in downtown Toledo November 24-26. The show will also be held at the Sandusky State Theatre on Saturday, December 2. photo submitted