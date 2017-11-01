Submitted information

The Lincolnview Athletic Department will sell tickets in the Lecture Hall (first door to the left after entering the main high school entrance) for reserved seating for 2017-2018 boys basketball games on the following dates and times:

November 6: 5:00-6:30 p.m. for reserved seat season ticket holders whose last name begins with A-K, and 6:30-8:00 p.m. for reserved seat season ticket holders whose last name begins with L-Z (season ticket holders may make seat changes during their purchase time if seats are available).

November 7: 6:00-7:00 p.m. for fans who wish to purchase reserved seat season tickets for the first time.

Reserved seat ticket holders who cannot purchase and pick up tickets at the assigned time may come to the lecture hall during the other designated time and the Athletic Department will try to accommodate you. Ticket buyers who are purchasing the same seats /tickets from last season can also mail payment and a self-addressed stamped envelope to the Athletic Department and the tickets will be mailed to you.

Lincolnview High School

Attn: Greg Leeth

15945 Middle Point Rd.

Van Wert, OH 45891

All tickets are $60.00. Please have your check made out prior to attending to help expedite processing the tickets. Make all checks out to Lincolnview Athletic Department.

If you do not have reserved seat season tickets and are interested in purchasing them, please attend on November 7th at 6:00 p.m. in the lecture hall. If you have questions, please contact Lincolnview Athletic Director Greg Leeth or Assistant Athletic Director Eric Fishpaw at 419-968-2343 or email questions to gleeth@lincolnview.k12.oh.us or efishpaw@lincolnview.k12.oh.us.