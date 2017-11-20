topamax recall


The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, Nov. 20, 2017

Lincolnview High School cross country runners were recently honored for their athletic and academic accomplishments. Pictured above are Lincolnview’s Northwest Conference Scholar-Athlete award winners. Front row (left to right):  Joe Sadowski, Devon Bill, Victoria Snyder, Brayden Langdon, Madeline Snyder, Madison Langdon, Annie Mendenhall, Dylann Carey. Back row (left to right): Karter Tow, Jacob Keysor, Alek Bowersock, Noah Daeger, Alean Looser, Rylee Byrne, Frankie Carey. Photos submitted

Pictured above are Lincolnview’s Academic All-Ohio runners. Front Row (left to right): Joe Sadowski, Victoria Snyder, Madeline Snyder. Back row (left to right): Alek Bowersock, Brayden Langdon, Alena Looser, Rylee Byrne.

Pictured above are Lincolnview’s Special Award winners. Most Valuable:  Karter Tow and Madison Langdon. Most Improved:  Victoria Snyder and Noah Daeger. Coach Award:  Alena Looser and Jacob Keysor. Mental Toughness:  Alek Bowersock, Madeline Snyder, and Brayden Langdon.

POSTED: 11/20/17 at 12:03 am. FILED UNDER: Sports