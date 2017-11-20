Lincolnview High School cross country runners were recently honored for their athletic and academic accomplishments. Pictured above are Lincolnview’s Northwest Conference Scholar-Athlete award winners. Front row (left to right): Joe Sadowski, Devon Bill, Victoria Snyder, Brayden Langdon, Madeline Snyder, Madison Langdon, Annie Mendenhall, Dylann Carey. Back row (left to right): Karter Tow, Jacob Keysor, Alek Bowersock, Noah Daeger, Alean Looser, Rylee Byrne, Frankie Carey. Photos submitted

Pictured above are Lincolnview’s Academic All-Ohio runners. Front Row (left to right): Joe Sadowski, Victoria Snyder, Madeline Snyder. Back row (left to right): Alek Bowersock, Brayden Langdon, Alena Looser, Rylee Byrne.

Pictured above are Lincolnview’s Special Award winners. Most Valuable: Karter Tow and Madison Langdon. Most Improved: Victoria Snyder and Noah Daeger. Coach Award: Alena Looser and Jacob Keysor. Mental Toughness: Alek Bowersock, Madeline Snyder, and Brayden Langdon.