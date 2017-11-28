Van Wert Police

November 26, 7:22 p.m. — Michael Andrews, 71, of 701 N. Jefferson St., was cited for domestic violence for an incident that took place at his residence.

November 24, 11:14 p.m. — Clarence A. Webster III, 58, of 208 E. Sycamore St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI) and an open container violation as a result of a traffic stop in the 600 block of East Main Street.

November 20, 2:29 p.m. — Nichollett M. Reynolds, 25, of Van Wert, was charged with assault for an incident that occurred at Ruler Food on South Shannon Street.

November 17, 5:38 p.m. — Ethan P. Moore, 29, of 214 N. Cherry St., was cited for persistent disorderly conduct as a result of an incident at The Salvation Army headquarters on North Cherry Street.

November 17, 8:36 a.m. — Antin B. Bartley, 23, of 414 1/2 S. Washington St., was arrested on probation violation while at his residence.

November 16, 11:07 a.m. — Nicholas D. Gardner, 31, of Toledo, was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court.

November 20, 7:49 a.m. — Tawnie R. Johnson, 28, of 520 S. Wayne St., was charged with resisting arrest and possession of drug abuse instruments while being served a warrant issued on behalf of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

November 17, various times — Zachariah P. Germann, 30, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 12, was charged with domestic violence for an incident at his residence, and later cited for possession of drug abuse instruments following a traffic stop near the intersection of Burt and Charleton streets.

November 15, 8:05 p.m. — Cyle J. Black, 31, of Thistlewood Court Apartments, was arrested on a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court while at 209 W. Fourth St.

November 14, 9:43 a.m. — Robert J. Myers, 45, of Ivy Court Apartments, Apt. 1H, was cited for violation of the city junk ordinance for a property at 117 Blaine St.

November 14, 12:16 p.m. — Kody N. Detwiler, 27, of Ohio City, was arrested on a warrant while at 816 W. Main St.