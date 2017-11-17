Van Wert Police

November 11, overnight — Two tire slashing reports were received from residents who live in the 200 block of South Shannon Street and the 200 block of West Third Street.

November 9, 12:35 a.m. — Philip D. Raines Jr., 29, of 332 N. Chestnut St., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), and possession of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 200 block of Bonnewitz Avenue.

November 8, 9:49 p.m. — Kelli Jo Knapke, 57, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 26, was charged with disorderly conduct as a result of an incident at her residence.

November 7, 10:24 a.m. — PHD Precision Tool & Grinding reported that a Lark 16-by-7-foot enclosed trailer was stolen from its property at 1042 Westwood Drive. License plate of the trailer is TQK 8831.

November 6, 9:45 p.m. — Johnny R. Bowersock, 53, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 26, ws charged with possession of marijuana.

November 7, 5:27 p.m. — Jeremy D. Brown, 20, of 312 Shaffer St., was cited for violating the city sound ordinance.

November 3, 3:37 a.m. — Ecco R. Burku, 32, of Coldwater, was cited for OVI and driving while under suspension as a result of a traffic stop in the 900 block of South Washington Street.

November 4, 1:30 a.m. — Khurram Z. Joh, 21, of Ohio City, was cited for OVI and possession of marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 1200 block of West Main Street.

Delphos Police

November 11, no time listed — Katherine Lambert, 21, of Rushville, was cited for OVI and a stop sign violation following a traffic stop in the city.

November 11, no time listed — Michael Richards, 45, of Delphos, was cited for OVI, having no taillights, and failure to display a license plate following a traffic stop in the city.