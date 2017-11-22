Submitted information

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Representative Bob Latta (R-Bowling Green) released the following statement after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai’s announcement that the commission will vote on his draft Restoring Internet Freedom Order at the FCC’s Open Meeting on December 14.

“I commend the current FCC for its commitment to a free and open Internet with a lighter regulatory touch, and today’s announcement is a major step in that pursuit,” Latta said. “The Internet has been a powerful tool for private enterprise and economic growth since its inception thanks to a relatively hands-off government approach.

“I’m a staunch believer in net neutrality principles such as no blocking, no throttling, and no paid prioritization,” he added. “However, top-down regulation of the Internet is not the best way to ensure user access to content — in fact, it’s counterproductive.”

Latta noted that, ultimately, the most effective path to providing certainty for consumers, providers, and businesses that rely on the Internet is to find common ground in Congress and pass legislation.

“The decision by the Wheeler-led FCC to use the Title II framework to regulate the Internet was misguided from the start,” Latta stated. “Using an 80-year old law meant for monopoly-era telephone companies doesn’t make sense for technology as dynamic and ever-changing as the Internet. This heavy-handed approach stifles investment, curbs innovation, and limits consumer choice.”