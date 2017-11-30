Lanny K. Clem, 75 of Sand Lake, Michigan, died at 4:49 a.m. Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at Summit City Nursing Home in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born January 9, 1942, in Van Wert, the son of Marlin L. and Lenore Eileen “Nonie” (Black) Clem, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his girlfriend of 26 years, Diane Ferris of Sand Lake, Michigan; two daughters, Jennifer K. (Gregory) Zink and Stacy (Luke) Landis, both of Fort Wayne; a brother, Jack R. Clem of Dixon; seven grandchildren; and a number of nieces and one nephew.

A brother, Danny Clem; and one sister, Jill Harris, also preceded him in death.

A celebration of life is scheduled from 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 1, at American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road in Fort Wayne. Food and drink will be available at menu prices.

Private burial will be in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Preferred memorials: Alzheimer’s Association.

