Lincolnview’s soccer team recently concluded the 2017 season with recognition of players on the squad. Team members pictured above each received scholar-athlete awards. Bottom row (left to right): Dylan Schimmoeller,Justin Braun, Landon Moody, Daniel Miller, Aaron Cavinder, Clayton Leeth and Creed Jessee. Top row (left to right): Fletcher Collins, Kyle Wallis, Hunter Adams, Austin Nally, Jared Pollock, Levi McMaster, Braxten Robey and Brendan Hanf. Collins also received the Most Improved Award, Braun also received the Lancer/Coach’s Award and Jessee was named Most Valuable Player. (Submitted photo)