The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017

Lincolnview’s soccer team recently concluded the 2017 season with recognition of players on the squad. Team members pictured above each received scholar-athlete awards. Bottom row (left to right): Dylan Schimmoeller,Justin Braun, Landon Moody, Daniel Miller, Aaron Cavinder, Clayton Leeth and Creed Jessee. Top row (left to right): Fletcher Collins, Kyle Wallis,  Hunter Adams, Austin Nally, Jared Pollock, Levi McMaster, Braxten Robey and Brendan Hanf. Collins also received the Most Improved Award, Braun also received the Lancer/Coach’s Award and Jessee was named Most Valuable Player. (Submitted photo)

POSTED: 11/09/17 at 11:59 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports