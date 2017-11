Van Wert independent sports/submitted information

DELPHOS — Spencerville head coach Chris Sommers was selected as the Coach of the Year for the Northwest Conference in voting by coaches at a meeting in Delphos on Monday. Spencerville went undefeated in conference play (7-0) to win the conference title for the fourth time in school history. The outright championship was the first for Spencerville since 1963..

Crestview junior quarterback Drew Kline was voted the Offensive Player of the Year. Kline finished the regular season 113 of 188 for 1853 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. He was the team’s leading rusher, with 124 carries for 792 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Chase Sumner, a senior defensive back from Ada, was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.

First team – Offensive line: Ben Dues, senior, Spencerville; Eli Yahl, sophomore, Spencerville; Jakob Hoschak, senior, Ada; Hunter Vogal, senior, Paulding; Enoch Jones, senior, Columbus Grove. Receiver: Chase Sumner, senior, Ada; Wade Sheets, junior, Crestview; Caleb Barrientes, Columbus Grove. Running back: Chris Picker, senior, Spencerville; Brenen Auer, senior, Delphos Jefferson; Kaleb Jefferson, Bluffton. Quarterback: Drew Kline, junior, Crestview. Specialist: Charles Stefanek, senior, Crestview.

First team – Defensive line: Dylan Hicks, senior, Crestview; Davion Tyson, senior, Delphos Jefferson; Enoch Jones, senior, Columbus Grove; Jakob Hoschak, senior, Ada. Linebackers: Brenen Auer, senior, Delphos Jefferson; Jakob Settlemire, senior, Spencerville; Kaleb Jefferson, senior. Bluffton; Trevor Gibson, senior, Crestview. Defensive backs: Chase Sumner, senior, Ada; Wade Sheets, junior, Crestview; Drew Armstead, junior, Spencerville; Dakota Bricker, senior, Bluffton.

Second team – Offensive line: Noah Mattson, junior, Ada; Dylan Hicks, senior, Crestvew; Jordan Bonifas, senior, Delphos Jefferson; Ben Lawrence, senior, Allen East; Justin Haggard, senior, Bluffton. Receiver: Derick Dealey, junior, Crestview; Hunter Kesler, junior, Paulding; Lucas Freeman, senior, Allen East. Running back: Aaron Everhart, senior, Ada; Cannan Johnson, junior, Spencerville; Trevor Gibson, senior, Crestview. Quarterback: Seth Conley, senior, Ada. Specialist: Aaron Everhart, senior, Ada.

Second team – Defensive line: Eli Yahl, sophomore, Spencerville; Hunter Vogel, senior, Paulding; Cole Market, senior, Spencerville; Gavin Conrad, senior, Spencerville. Linebackers: Ethan Swaney, senior, Ada; Luke Brown, senior, Allen East; Riley Schumacher, junior, Columbus Grove; Grant Schlagbaum, senior, Crestview. Defensive backs: Aaron Everhart, senior, Ada; Caleb Barrientes, junior, Columbus Grove; Lucas Freeman, senior, Allen East; Cannan Johnson, junior, Spencerville.

Honorable mention – Offensive line: Brayden Sellers, senior, Crestview; Evan Poling, senior, Delphos Jefferson; Tyler Shrider, senior, Delphos Jefferson; Cole Market, senior, Spencerville; Ethan Hall, junior, Ada; Brandon O’Dell, senior, Spencerville; Ethan Matty, junior, Paulding; McCormick Ault, sophomore, Bluffton; Damien Fuqua, junior, Ada. Running back: Joel Lotz, sophomore, Spencerville; DeAndre Nasser, junior, Bluffton; Garett Nemire, junior, Columbus Grove. Receiver: Charles Stefanek, senior, Crestview; Jackson Conrad, senior, Ada; Grant Schlagbaum, senior, Crestview; Trevor Taylor, junior, Columbus Grove; Reid Spencer, senior, Allen East. Quarterback: Blake Reynolds, freshman, Columbus Grove; Dakota Bricker, senior, Bluffton. Specialist: Kyle Koontz, sophomore, Bluffton; Chase Sumner, senior, Ada.

Honorable mention – Defensive line: Xander White, senior, Ada; Gavin Devier, junior, Allen East; Cody Johnson, junior, Columbus Grove; Connor Holmes, junior, Spencerville; Mason Ault, junior, Bluffton; Robbie Gonzalez, junior, Crestview; Mason Waugh, senior, Ada. Linebackers: Troy Dudgeon, senior, Delphos Jefferson; Jacob Eblin, junior, Paulding; Evan Poling, senior, Delphos Jefferson; Erryk Katayama, senior, Ada; Hunter Busch, senior, Bluffton; Brody Brecht, freshmen, Crestview. Defensive backs: Derick Dealey, junior, Crestview; Kole McKee, junior, Delphos Jefferson; Drew Lumpkins, junior, Paulding; Tyler Bratton, senior, Delphos Jefferson; Kyle Nickles, senior, Allen East; Baylor Garmatter, sophomore, Bluffton, Logan Rex, senior, Spencerville.