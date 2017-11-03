Karen S. Moyer, 68, of Haviland, passed away at 9:09 a.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017, at her residence.

She was born February 7, 1949, in Paulding, the daughter of Ernest Winchester and Goldie (Silver) Foust, who both preceded her in death. On December 12, 1971, she married Lloyd H. Moyer, who survives in Haviland.

Other survivors include a brother, Ray (Julia) Foust of Montrose, Michigan; one sister, Peggy Larkin of Van Wert; several grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Three children, Tina, Travis, and Stacey; two brothers, Dick and Roy; and three sisters, Amanda, Ruth, and Dorothy, also preceded her in death.

There will be no public funeral services. Burial will be in Blue Creek Cemetery near Haviland at a later date.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals Home Care and Hospice.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

