John W. Brenneman, 86, of Clearwater, Florida, and formerly of Van Wert, passed away November 27, 2017.

John was born May 16, 1931, in Van Wert, the son of Dale and Essie (Washburn) Brenneman, who both preceded him in death.

He was employed by Chrysler Corporation before moving to Florida in 1980. John retired from Randy’s Electrical in Clearwater and was a member of Curlew United Methodist Church and The Original Rockers Dance Team.

John is survived by his loving wife, of 57 years, Carol Jo (Perry) Brenneman; a son, Geoffrey Brenneman of Clearwater; one brother, Kenneth P. (Lela) Brenneman of Van Wert; a brother-in-law, Michael (Linda) Perry of Marion; and one niece, Susan Brenneman.

A daughter, Teri Jo Brenneman Laytart, also preceded him in death.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday December 1, at Curlew United Methodist Church.

Preferred memorials: ACS Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation, Hope Lodge, 12810 USF Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612-9451.

