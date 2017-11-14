James W. Warner, 77, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:32 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born June 28, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York, the son of Charles and Ethel (Howard) Warner, who both preceded him in death. On March 30, 1992, he married the former Patricia Murphy, and she survives.

Other survivors include two sons, Michael and Chris Warner; a daughter, Lori (Warner) Honig; three stepdaughters, Eve Adkins, Tammy McCoy, and Misty Browning; a stepson, Kane Crowe; three sisters, Sue Bullard, Jane Lewis, and Martyne Rau; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Two brothers, Charles G. Warner and Lawrence C. Warner, also preceded him in death.

There will be no visitation or services.

Preferred memorials are to the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.