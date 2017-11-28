Submitted information

Buckeye Insurance Professionals, a chapter of the International Association of Insurance Professionals (IAIP) recently joined forces with members from Purmort Brothers Insurance Agency. Together, they were able to raise a total of $600 for hurricane relief. The funds were donated to the American Red Cross during IAIP’s recent Ohio Council meeting held at Central Insurance Companies November 3-4.

IAIP is a professional association open to individuals in the insurance and risk management industries. IAIP is best known for providing insurance education, skill enhancement, and leadership development to its members. Buckeye Insurance Professionals meet at Central Insurance on the second Tuesdays during the months of September through May, starting at noon.

For more information on IAIP or Buckeye Insurance Professionals, contact Rebecca White at 419.238.5551, extension 2799, or through Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BuckeyeInsuranceProfessionals.