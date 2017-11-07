Submitted information

LIMA — At the November meeting of the Citizens’ Advisory and Accessibility Committee (CAAC), the draft West Central Ohio Regional Transportation Coordination Plan was approved and released for public review and comment.

The draft plan is locally developed through a partnership with Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, and Van Wert counties to address federal mandates as contained in Fixing America’s Surface Transportation (FAST) Act, the most recent legislation that reauthorized federal transportation programs.

The mission of the plan is to build a network of transportation professionals, social and human service authorities, as well as policymakers who recognize and understand the issues involved in the development, coordination, and delivery of needed transportation services to underserved populations.

The plan assesses the status of the region’s specialized transportation needs, identifies the methods by which to improve identified services and meet the unmet needs of the target population, as well as to provide justification for local requests for federal funding to support identified local transportation services.

The draft plan will be available for 21 days for review and comment during normal business hours at the Lima-Allen County Regional Planning Commission, located at 130 W. North St. in Lima; staff is available to answer questions.

The draft plan can also be accessed on the internet at www.lacrpc.com — click on “What’s New” on the website homepage and then click on the link for to the document to be reviewed.