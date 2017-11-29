Helen M. Wiechart passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born September 8, 1930, in Delphos, the daughter of Forest and Bessie Fought, who both preceded her in death. On February 2, 1952, she married Edmund J Wiechart, a U.S. Army veteran, and they were married for 59 years.

Survivors include two sons, Wayne W. (Linda) Wiechart of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Jan D (Gloria) Wiechart of Wapakoneta; three grandsons; four great-grandchildren; a half-brother, Chuck (Grace) Wells; and many nieces and nephews.

Three sisters, Margaret Fair, Naomi Neth, and half-sister Barbara Fought Horn, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 2, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with the Rev. Bruce Tumblin officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, December 1, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.