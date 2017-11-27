VW independent/submitted information

GROVER HILL — The Glory Way Quartet will be at the 6 p.m. service on Sunday, December 3, at Zion United Methodist Church, 204 S. Harrison St. in Grover Hill.

In 2002, founder and lead Justin Crank of Mansfield formed the Glory Way Quartet. Since then, God has opened countless doors and provided many exciting opportunities for the quartet. Currently, the group is signed with Capitol Artists, a prestigious booking agency in the world of Southern Gospel entertainment. The ministry has expanded far past the borders of Ohio and the quartet stays consistently busy, traveling nationwide to an average of over 200 concert dates per year.

Glory Way Quartet has shared the stage with many household names — the “who’s who” of Southern Gospel Music. Glory Way Quartet has also brought its ministry to outreach projects, such as Autism Awareness and Breaking the Chains Community Impact services.

The quartet also participated in the exciting opportunity to perform in the well-known Is What it Was Elvis Show, where the group worked alongside Elvis’ band leader, Joe Guercio. Glory Way Quartet is also a popular addition to many outdoors events, such as state fairs and festivals including Punxsutawney, Wayne County and Hancock County fairs, and the annual Singing on the Grounds in Mansfield, just to name a few.

The group has also performed at the Columbus Clippers’ “Baseball Faith & Family Night”, as well as the Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Virginia. The group has recorded five current projects which includes a Christmas CD and two live recordings.

For more information on the quartet, go to http://glorywayquartet.weebly.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/gloryway.quartet/.