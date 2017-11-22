George Eugene Bostick, 91, of Convoy, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Vancrest Health Care Center in Convoy.

He was born September 10, 1926, in Mystic, Connecticut, the only child of George W. Bostick and Elizabeth S. (Sheets) Miller, who both preceded him in death. On July 14, 1950, he married Ramona Mae Landrum, who passed away March 25, 2017.

George is survived by three sons, Chris (Neva) Bostick of Washington, and Mike (Eileen) Bostick and Chuck (Jennifer) Bostick, both of Alaska; a daughter, Cindy (Marc) Grubaugh of Convoy; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Patricia (Charles) Putman; and a brother-in-law, Gary (Nancy) Foley.

A joint memorial service with the love of his life, Ramona, will be planned for a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Gearhart-Jurczyk Funeral Home in Convoy.