VW independent/submitted information

Gasoline prices in Van Wert and across the state have fallen in the past week, according to surveys conducted locally and across Ohio by GasBuddy.com.

In Van Wert, prices at seven different service stations were at $2.49.9. Those stations included Murphy USA in the Towne Center shopping center, both Pak-A-Sak North and South, Lassus Handy Dandy on North Washington Street, One Stop Shop in the 200 block of North Washington, the Shell station on South Washington Street, and the Short Stop on East Main Street.

Brookside Convenience Store, 1301 W. Main St., was the only station higher, at $2.53.9, on Sunday.

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 9.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.41 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average, which has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.49 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 39.1 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 4.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 3.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 37.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“With Thanksgiving travel now behind us, all eyes turn to OPEC and their meeting this week to determine the fate of the cartel’s oil production,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Gasoline prices took a breather heading into Thanksgiving, which may last another few days, but as oil prices perk back up heading into OPEC’s annual meeting, we may see a rebound soon.

“OPEC’s decision may reverberate at pumps in the months and year ahead, and while the decision is likely to be an extension of production cuts made at their meeting a year ago, it’s certainly not yet guaranteed,” DeHaan added. “Global oil inventories have already tightened noticeably in the last year and continuing such in the face of rising demand may spur oil prices even higher in the days, weeks, and months ahead.”