Two Midwest Athletic Conference rematches will highlight this Friday’s OHSAA football regional championship games.

Marion Local (12-0) and Coldwater (9-3) will meet again in the Division VI, Region 24 title game at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Marion Local advanced to Week No. 13 with a 35-0 victory over Spencerville, while Coldwater rallied past Lima Central Catholic 24-17.

These two programs have combined for 140 playoff wins and 15 state championships all-time, with 11 of those titles coming since 2007. Both schools have made nine final four appearances in the last 10 years with Marion Local missing in 2010 and Coldwater missing in 2008.

The Flyers and Cavaliers played September 8, with Marion Local winning 13-7.

Delphos St. John’s (8-4) and Minster (8-4) will square off in the Division VII, Region 28 championship game Friday night at Harmon Field in Wapakoneta. The Blue Jays edged Sidney Lehman Catholic 14-7 on Friday, and Minster held off Crestview 35-32.

Minster defeated Delphos St. John’s 41-14 on September 8.

The two schools have combined for 81 playoff wins and eight state championships all-time.

Here is the complete list of Friday’s regional finals:

Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 1: 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium

Region 2: 1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium

Region 3: 5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium

Region 4: 1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium

Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 5: 1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0) at Green Memorial Stadium

Region 6: 1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium

Region 7: 5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field

Region 8: 1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium

Division III – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 9: 1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3) at Salem Reilly Stadium

Region 10: 1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0) at Sandusky Strobel Field, Cedar Point Stadium

Region 11: 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field

Region 12: 1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3) at Riverside Stebbins Edmundson Stadium

Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 13: 1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium

Region 14: 5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0) at Ashland Community Stadium

Region 15: 5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium

Region 16: 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) at Lakota West Firebird Field

Division V – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 17: 1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1) at Canal Fulton Northwest Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium/Jim Schalmo Field

Region 18: 1 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium

Region 19: 1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Stadium

Region 20: 5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium

Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 21: 1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0) at Solon Stewart Field

Region 22: 1 Findlay Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium

Region 23: 1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1) at Jackson Holzer Field at Alumni Stadium

Region 24: 4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium

Division VII – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17

Region 25: 1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium

Region 26: 1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium

Region 27: 1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex

Region 28: 4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field