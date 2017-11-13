Four MAC schools to play in regional finals
Van Wert independent sports
Two Midwest Athletic Conference rematches will highlight this Friday’s OHSAA football regional championship games.
Marion Local (12-0) and Coldwater (9-3) will meet again in the Division VI, Region 24 title game at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Marion Local advanced to Week No. 13 with a 35-0 victory over Spencerville, while Coldwater rallied past Lima Central Catholic 24-17.
These two programs have combined for 140 playoff wins and 15 state championships all-time, with 11 of those titles coming since 2007. Both schools have made nine final four appearances in the last 10 years with Marion Local missing in 2010 and Coldwater missing in 2008.
The Flyers and Cavaliers played September 8, with Marion Local winning 13-7.
Delphos St. John’s (8-4) and Minster (8-4) will square off in the Division VII, Region 28 championship game Friday night at Harmon Field in Wapakoneta. The Blue Jays edged Sidney Lehman Catholic 14-7 on Friday, and Minster held off Crestview 35-32.
Minster defeated Delphos St. John’s 41-14 on September 8.
The two schools have combined for 81 playoff wins and eight state championships all-time.
Here is the complete list of Friday’s regional finals:
Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17
Region 1: 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (11-1) vs. 3 Mentor (11-1) at Bedford Bearcat Stadium
Region 2: 1 Tol. Whitmer (12-0) vs. 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (10-2) at Findlay Donnell Stadium
Region 3: 5 Pickerington North (10-2) vs. 3 Pickerington Central (11-1) at Cols. St. Francis DeSales Alumni Stadium
Region 4: 1 Cin. St. Xavier (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Colerain (10-2) at Mason Dwire Field at Atrium Stadium
Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17
Region 5: 1 Akr. Archbishop Hoban (11-1) vs. 2 Barberton (12-0) at Green Memorial Stadium
Region 6: 1 Avon (12-0) vs. 3 Olmsted Falls (11-1) at North Ridgeville Ranger Stadium
Region 7: 5 New Albany (8-4) vs. 2 Massillon Washington (9-3) at Mansfield Senior Arlin Field
Region 8: 1 Cin. La Salle (10-2) vs. 2 Cin. Winton Woods (11-1) at Cin. Withrow Angus King Stadium
Division III – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17
Region 9: 1 Canfield (12-0) vs. 6 Akr. St. Vincent-St. Mary (9-3) at Salem Reilly Stadium
Region 10: 1 Tol. Central Catholic (10-2) vs. 2 Bay Village Bay (12-0) at Sandusky Strobel Field, Cedar Point Stadium
Region 11: 5 Dresden Tri-Valley (11-1) vs. 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (11-1) at Newark Paul “Hoss” Starr Stadium at White Field
Region 12: 1 Trotwood-Madison (12-0) vs. 7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (9-3) at Riverside Stebbins Edmundson Stadium
Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17
Region 13: 1 Steubenville (12-0) vs. 2 Perry (12-0) at Niles McKinley Bo Rein Stadium
Region 14: 5 Bellevue (9-3) vs. 2 Shelby (12-0) at Ashland Community Stadium
Region 15: 5 New Concord John Glenn (10-2) vs. 7 Duncan Falls Philo (9-3) at Zanesville Sulsberger Stadium
Region 16: 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (11-1) vs. 2 Cin. Wyoming (12-0) at Lakota West Firebird Field
Division V – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17
Region 17: 1 Canfield South Range (12-0) vs. 3 Sullivan Black River (11-1) at Canal Fulton Northwest Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium/Jim Schalmo Field
Region 18: 1 Pemberville Eastwood (12-0) vs. 2 Marion Pleasant (10-1) at Lima Senior Spartan Stadium
Region 19: 1 Wheelersburg (12-0) vs. 3 Johnstown-Monroe (10-2) at Chillicothe Herrnstein Stadium
Region 20: 5 West Jefferson (11-0) vs. 2 Middletown Madison (10-2) at Beavercreek Frank Zink Field at Miami Valley Hospital Stadium
Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17
Region 21: 1 Rootstown (12-0) vs. 3 Kirtland (12-0) at Solon Stewart Field
Region 22: 1 Findlay Liberty-Benton (11-1) vs. 6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (9-3) at Tiffin Frost-Kalnow Stadium
Region 23: 1 Nelsonville-York (12-0) vs. 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (11-1) at Jackson Holzer Field at Alumni Stadium
Region 24: 4 Coldwater (9-3) vs. 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (12-0) at Sidney Memorial Stadium
Division VII – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17
Region 25: 1 Dalton (12-0) vs. 2 Cuyahoga Heights (10-1) at North Canton Hoover Memorial Stadium
Region 26: 1 Norwalk St. Paul (12-0) vs. 3 Pandora-Gilboa (10-2) at Clyde Robert J. Bishop Jr. Stadium
Region 27: 1 Danville (11-1) vs. 6 Hannibal River (8-4) at Zanesville Maysville Athletic Complex
Region 28: 4 Minster (8-4) vs. 3 Delphos St. John’s (8-4) at Wapakoneta Harmon Field
POSTED: 11/13/17 at 6:52 am. FILED UNDER: Sports