Florence P. Finch, 85, formerly of Rockford, died Tuesday morning, November 7, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born July 16, 1932, the daughter of Morris and Berniece (Myers) Fleming, who both preceded her in death. On December 20, 1959, she married William C. Finch, who died April 17, 1999.

Survivors include three sisters, Marvel (Paul) Zuercher of Berne, Indiana; Glenda J. (Robert) Hall of Arden, North Carolina, and Rema Marsh of Lutz, Florida.

A brother, Jayson Fleming, also preceded her in death.

There will be no visitation nor service. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.

Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford handled funeral arrangements.