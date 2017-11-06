Submitted information

First Friends Church is offering help to those who want to change their lives for the better. The church membership is here to listen to people, and to talk with them about their concerns or problems. There is absolutely no cost and everyone is welcome regardless of their history or current situation.

The church’s main purpose is to help people get their lives straightened out.

The current program was motivated by the loss of lives due to drug overdoses in the community, as well as the whole country. Let the program help people “get on track” with their lives.

The First Friends program plans to meet the second and fourth Saturdays of the month at the church, starting at 6:30 p.m. First Friends Church is on the corner of Franklin Street and Central Avenue in Van Wert.

For more information, call 419.749.1143.