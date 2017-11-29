VW independent/submitted information

Spirit Medical Transport LLC, which serves Van Wert and other communities, was so pleased with the success of its first-ever EMT scholarship program this past fall, it’s going for another round just in time for the new year.

Starting today, Spirit will begin accepting scholarship applications from individuals who have an interest in becoming an Emergency Medical Technician and working full-time for Spirit once they’ve successfully completed their class, passed their national EMT test, and completed training.

The “full-ride” scholarship involves a two-year full-time employment commitment to Spirit. Application requests can be made by going online to the Spirit webpage at www.spiritmedicaltransport.com or by emailing Spirit’s Director of Employee Relations Sally Wilson at swilson@spiritmedicaltransport.com.

Candidates applying for the scholarship have until 5 p.m. December 7 to apply. After submitting the application, candidates will be interviewed on a first-come, first-served basis by the director of employee relations. Panel interviews of scholarship finalists will take place December 12-13 at the Greenville office. Orientation night will be at 6 p.m. December 15. Successful candidates are paid while attending the classes.

The classes are a partnership between Spirit Medical Transport LLC and Four County Career Center based in Archbold. Classes will be held in the classroom at Spirit’s Greenville office five days a week starting January 3, 2018. For those not living in the Greenville area, transportation options to and from class are also being made available.

Company officials say the program being offered by Spirit is very unique, while mutually beneficial.

“The biggest challenge people normally face is lacking the financial means to pay for the class and/or the dedicated time it takes to meet all the course requirements,” said Vice President Aaron L. Guthrie. “The scholarship program gives them the best of both worlds. Not only do they earn an income while attending class, they graduate with the opportunity to have national and state EMS certification with a clear career path for many years to come.”

“There’s a growing need for well-qualified EMTs in the areas we serve,” explained Spirit President/CEO Brian K. Hathaway. “In the past we’ve chosen to spin our wheels and have employed individuals who applied after working for our competition in most cases. This program allows us to grow our own group of people and train them the ‘Spirit’ way.”

Company officials say they will graduate 14 EMTs from their first class in a ceremony being held at the Mercer County Fairgrounds in Celina on December 10. Fifteen students started that program, with 14 passing the class final. Many of these students are currently scheduling their national EMT test. The remainder have experienced a high percentage of test passage on their first attempt and have started training with Spirit’s field training officers.

With offices in Greenville, Celina, Sidney, and Van Wert, along with Liberty, Indiana, Hathaway said the scholarship is open to people who live near their respective service areas.

“As a company, our mission is to have local people taking care of local people as much as possible,” Hathaway explained. “To do this, we’ve established a scholarship program that not only creates a solution to the EMT shortage, but brings more jobs to the local communities we serve.

“The mission also provides additional resources for those volunteer and part-time organizations in need of EMS professionals, just like us,” Hathaway added. “As a company, we are pleased to open the doors of opportunity to those individuals who are in pursuit of a rewarding career and have a passion to serve people during some of the roughest days of their lives. It’s so exciting to enable personal growth and career success to those who want to join us and our commitment to serve the community.”