Elzie Wayne Fry, 94, of Van Wert, died at 8:55 p.m. Sunday, November 5, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born August 24, 1923, in Ohio City, the son of the late Harry Richard and Arnie Irene (Custer) Fry. On December 23, 1944, he married the former Georgia M. Pierce, who survives at their residence.

Survivors include two sons, Richard (Clair) Fry of California and Daniel (Sandra) Fry of Virginia; a daughter, Linda Suzanne (Jerry) Martin of Minnesota; five grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, and stepgreat-grandchildren.

Two sisters, Betty Joan Schaadt and Ola Mae Carr, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 9, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, where graveside military honors will be rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.