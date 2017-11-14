Earlene Anne Perkins, 84, of Van Wert, died at 4:56 a.m. Monday, November 13, 2017, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born July 8, 1933 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the daughter of Earl Everet and Pearl Edith (Sinning) Hinds, who both preceded her in death. On June 20, 1994, she married Gary Perkins, who survives at the residence.

Other survivors include two sons, Ronald E. (Joanne) Tindall of Summerville, South Carolina, and Brian J. (Sheri) Tindall of Van Wert; two daughters, Cynthia R. (Bruce Linn) Pierce of Ottoville and Pamela M. (Norman) Detwiler of Van Wert; two stepdaughters, Elizabeth Perkins of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Michelle Perkins of Van Wert; a brother, Allan (Dianne) Hinds of Albuquerque, New Mexico; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and two stepgrandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her children’s father, Sam Tindall, and a sister, Donna Adams.

Private family services will be conducted at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.