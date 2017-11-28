Donald L. Brown, 53, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 24,, 2017, at his residence.

Donald was born in Dayton and raised in Van Wert. He was the son of Thomas C. Brown and Leila A. (Wortman) Brown, who both preceded him in death.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. Thomas L. (Denise) Brown of Beavercreek; a daughter, Tarra (Shane) Waltmire of Van Wert; one nephew, a niece, and three granddaughters.

Donald was a talented and gifted man of music. He had experiences and adventures few could imagine. Amidst some struggles and personal battles, Don remained a loving and caring person, full of wonder and endless curiosity. We will miss his presence and never forget those memories we hold so dear, all while knowing he is in a better place and finally at peace.

Memorial services will be conducted from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, December 20, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory in Van Wert.

