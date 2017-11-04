SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — Crestview piled up 517 yards of offense and held the visiting Ansonia Tigers in check, and the end result was a 63-22 victory in Friday’s Division VII, Region 28 quarterfinal game.

It was the first-ever home playoff victory for Crestview, and it means the Knights (10-1) will advance to next Friday’s regional semifinals against Minster at a site to be announced on Sunday.

“We had a complete performance in all phases of the game,” Crestview head coach Jared Owens said.

The Tigers (6-5) opened the game with a lengthy drive that took more than six minutes off the clock, and scored on a two-yard touchdown run by Brock Shellhaas.

From that point on it was all Crestview, as the top-seeded Knights scored 55 unanswered points, and never had to punt.

Trevor Gibson took a handoff and sprinted 55 yards for a touchdown. The extra point by Dylan Hicks was good and the game was tied at seven with 4:55 remaining in the opening quarter.

Less than three minutes later, Kaden Short scored the first of his two touchdowns on a two-yard run.

The Knights found the end zone twice in the second quarter. Drew Kline fired a 12-yard touchdown pass to Derick Dealey at the 8:07 mark, then Kline’s 16-yard dash, and a two-point conversion pass to Grant Schlagbaum gave Crestview a 28-7 advantage with 1:24 left until halftime.

Kline would go on to complete 10 of 13 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns, and he rushed six times for 53 yards and a score.

The third quarter belonged to Crestview and Wade Sheets in particular. The junior wide receiver caught touchdown passes of 42 and 59 yards and scored on a 50-yard interception return. Sheets finished the game with six catches for 146 yards and two scores.

Luke Mefferd’s five-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter put the Knights up 55-7, but the Tigers scored on a 43-yard run by Shellhaas three minutes later.

Short ran 79 yards for a touchdown with less than two minutes left, and he finished the game with a 80 yards rushing.

Isaac Barga’s 63-yard touchdown pass to Reece Stammen and a two point conversion rounded out the scoring with just over a minute left in the game.

Crestview’s defense held Ansonia’s potent Wing-T attack to 190 yard rushing (103 below the season average) and 113 yards passing, and the Knights forced five turnovers – two fumbles and three interceptions.

“I’m very proud of our players and our fans for the support they showed,” Owens said

Scoring summary:

AHS 5:44 1st qtr: Brock Shellhaas 2 yard run (Michael Hall kick)

CHS 4:55 1st qtr: Trevor Gibson 55 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)

CHS 2:05 1st qtr: Kaden Short 2 yard run (Dylan Hicks kick)

CHS 8:07 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 12 yard pass to Derick Dealey (conversion failed)

CHS 1:24 2nd qtr: Drew Kline 16 yard run (Kline pass to Grant Schlagbaum)

CHS 11:10 3rd qtr: Drew Kline 42 yard pass to Wade Sheets (conversion failed)

CHS 10:18 3rd qtr: Wade Sheets 50 yard interception return (Trevor Gibson run)

CHS 9:08 3rd qtr: Drew Kline 59 yard pass to Wade Sheets (Yannick Riebe kick)

CHS 11:09 4th qtr: Luke Mefferd 5 yard run (conversion failed)

AHS 8:01 4th qtr: Brock Shellhaas 43 yard run (Michael Hall kick)

CHS 1:56 4th qtr: Kaden Short 79 yard run (Yannick Riebe kick)

CHS 1:08 4th qtr: Isaac Barga 63 yard pass to Reece Stammen (two point pass good)

Team leaders:

Crestview rushing: Kaden Short 3-80, 2 TDs; Trevor Gibson 8-78, 1 TD; Charles Stefanek 2-63; Drew Kline 6-53, 1 TD; Luke Mefferd 4-49, 1 TD

Ansonia rushing: Brock Shellhaas 11-77, 2 Tds; Jarvis Thwaits 19-65

Crestview passing: Drew Kline 10-13, 191 yards, 3 TDs

Ansonia pasing: Hunter Buckingham 3-11, 50 yards, 3 INTs; Isaac Barga 1-2, 63 yards, 1 TD

Crestview receiving: Wade Sheets 6-146, 2 TDs; Charles Stefanek 3-33; Derick Dealay 1-12, TD

Ansonia receiving: Hunter Muir 2-41; Reece Stammen 1-63, TD