The Crestview Lady Knights soccer program recently held their postseason awards banquet to recognize athletes for their hard work throughout the season. Coach John Dowler presented Northwest Conference Scholar-Athlete and special awards during the event. Scholar-Athlete Awards (left to right) Row 1: Kassidy Klinger, Arianna Munoz, Maddi Tracey, Kara Strabbing, Chelsi Young, and Alyssa Taylor. Row 2: Hope Goings, Neveah Pruett, McKenna Thompson, Salex Overmyer, Alexis Munoz, Jodi Sheaffer, Lindsey Schumm, MaKayla. Sully, and Sophie Kline. Special Awards (left to right) Row 1: Madalyn Ward (Coaches’ Award), Arianna Munoz (Captains’ Plaque, Offensive Leader and Hat Trick Award), Kara Strabbing (Captains’ Plaque, Defensive Leader), Kassidy Klinger (Coaches’ Award), and Sophie Kline (Most Improved). Row 2: Salex Overmyer (Coaches’ Award, NWC Honorable Mention), McKenna Thompson (2nd Team NWC, MVP, and Most Saves), and Alexis Munoz (Captains’ Plaque). Crestview photos