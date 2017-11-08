Crestview soccer team receives awards
The Crestview Lady Knights soccer program recently held their postseason awards banquet to recognize athletes for their hard work throughout the season. Coach John Dowler presented Northwest Conference Scholar-Athlete and special awards during the event. Scholar-Athlete Awards (left to right) Row 1: Kassidy Klinger, Arianna Munoz, Maddi Tracey, Kara Strabbing, Chelsi Young, and Alyssa Taylor. Row 2: Hope Goings, Neveah Pruett, McKenna Thompson, Salex Overmyer, Alexis Munoz, Jodi Sheaffer, Lindsey Schumm, MaKayla. Sully, and Sophie Kline. Special Awards (left to right) Row 1: Madalyn Ward (Coaches’ Award), Arianna Munoz (Captains’ Plaque, Offensive Leader and Hat Trick Award), Kara Strabbing (Captains’ Plaque, Defensive Leader), Kassidy Klinger (Coaches’ Award), and Sophie Kline (Most Improved). Row 2: Salex Overmyer (Coaches’ Award, NWC Honorable Mention), McKenna Thompson (2nd Team NWC, MVP, and Most Saves), and Alexis Munoz (Captains’ Plaque). Crestview photos
