DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

CONVOY — The Crestview Local Board of Education again discussed the building project and also recognized cross country runner Ragen Harting during its November meeting on Thursday.

Board members are looking at choosing one of two options for the building project: one with music rooms and one that doesn’t include music rooms.

“We want to make sure that both options would give us the rooms we need,” said Superintendent Mike Estes.

Estes also noted that Kasey Corbet, an architect for Garmann Miller & Associates, will be bringing updated plans of the two options to Crestview on Monday afternoon for school administrators to look at.

The board also discussed the fact that it will need to choose a representative for Vantage Career Center. Although board member Lonnie Nedderman was defeated in the November election, he may remain as the Vantage board representative, since Vantage board members don’t necessarily have to be board members. Nedderman also has significant experience on the Vantage board, and has been board president for several years.

A decision will be made on the Vantage representative at the December meeting.

Also on Thursday, the board accepted the resignation of bus driver Dan Miller, effective December 31, after two years with the district, and approved the following supplemental contracts: Danica Hicks, eighth grade softball coach; Kent McClure, seventh grade softball coach; Rachel Alvarez, varsity track assistant.

Jessica Gamble was also approved as a volunteer middle school girls’ basketball coach.

The board learned that Trista Kill will take family leave as allowed by law as part of her sick leave in October, November, and December, while Craig Taylor will take family leave as part of his sick leave in November.

The board also approved maintaining the Crestview Indoor Track Club/SWEAT as school club, for the purposes of the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA), to be coached by board approved volunteer coaches in middle school and high school.

The board also approved the purchase of two high-efficiency boilers from WS Mechanical Inc. at a cost of $49,900.

In other action, the board:

Authorized the girls’ basketball team trip to Indianapolis, Indiana, with Coach Mark Gregory, on November 17.

Approved participating in the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council to advertise and receive bids on the board’s behalf, as per specifications submitted, for the purchase of one school bus.

Read for the first time a new police for gifted student identification and education.

Recognized Ohio School Boards Association Media Honor Roll recipients Dave Mosier of The Van Wert independent and The Times-Bulletin for their media coverage of Crestview Local Schools.

Went into executive session to discuss to discuss personnel items, with no action taken following the session.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be at 7 p.m. Monday, December 18, in the district boardroom.