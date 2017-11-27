Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Crestview hung tough for three quarters against powerful Ottoville, but the Lady Green used a 14-8 fourth quarter scoring advantage to seal a 52-39 win on Saturday.

Ottoville (2-0) led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter and 21-17 at the half. The lead was 38-31 at the end of the third quarter.

Three pointers were the difference. Ottoville was 7-of-15, while Crestview was 3-of-12.

Crestview’s Paige Motycka scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds. Lexi Gregory chipped in with eight points.

The Lady Knights (0-1) turned the ball over 24 times, while Ottoville had just six turnovers. Crestview controlled the boards and had a 25-13 rebounding advantage.

Crestview will host Fort Recovery on Thursday.