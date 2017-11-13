Submitted information

CONVOY — The Convoy Community Foundation, in conjunction with Crestview High School, has established the “Crestview High School RMA Award” this school year. The first recipients of the award were announced at a recent home football game and presented with their prizes. Winners were junior C. Taylor, senior P. Motycka, and sophomore E. Leatherman.

Students are nominated for the award by fellow classmates, faculty, staff, and administration for exhibiting strong character, leadership, service and school pride — all vital pieces of the Right Mental Attitude (RMA).

The foundation, led by president Greg Kulwicki, funds the purchase of t-shirts for the recipients along with gifts from the following Convoy community merchants: Knight Pizza, D’s on Main, Pizza Hut, Shear Magic, the Sophisticut, the Secret Garden, and Convoy Tastee Freeze, along with individual donors. Parents of the winners receive dinner from The Tavern in Convoy.

RMA Awards are presented weekly and will be recognized in small groups throughout the year at home sporting events.