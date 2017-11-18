Crestview Cross Country runners honored
The Crestview Cross Country program concluded their season with head coach Jeff Bagley and assistant coach Randy Grandstaff recognizing their teams’ accomplishments throughout the season. Girls Scholar-Athlete Awards (above, left to right): L. Saylor, L. Bowen, S. Smith, E. Mitchener, A. Longstreth, K. Leeth, A. Bowen and R. Harting.
Boys Scholar-Athlete Awards (above, left to right): J. Vining, G. Smith, D. Schuerman, C. Cearns, W. Richardson, C. Puckett, J. Updegrove, T. White, and D. Lichtensteiger.
Special Awards (above, left to right): G. Smith (Most Valuable Performer), T. White (Most Improved, Golden Guts), S. Smith (Golden Guts), A Bowen (Most Valuable Performer), and K. Leeth (Most Improved). Photos submitted
