The Crestview Cross Country program concluded their season with head coach Jeff Bagley and assistant coach Randy Grandstaff recognizing their teams’ accomplishments throughout the season. Girls Scholar-Athlete Awards (above, left to right): L. Saylor, L. Bowen, S. Smith, E. Mitchener, A. Longstreth, K. Leeth, A. Bowen and R. Harting.



Boys Scholar-Athlete Awards (above, left to right): J. Vining, G. Smith, D. Schuerman, C. Cearns, W. Richardson, C. Puckett, J. Updegrove, T. White, and D. Lichtensteiger.



Special Awards (above, left to right): G. Smith (Most Valuable Performer), T. White (Most Improved, Golden Guts), S. Smith (Golden Guts), A Bowen (Most Valuable Performer), and K. Leeth (Most Improved). Photos submitted