Along with the football program, Crestview fall cheerleaders were honored with various awards. Cheer Scholar Athletes include: Front row (left to right) – Amber Young, Emma Leary, Lauren Brecht, and Chelsea Taylor. Back row (left to right) – Liv Dirr, Chloee Case, Alyssa Sparks, Krysden Sloan and Rosie Bogle. Cheer Special Awards: Lauren Brecht (Spirit Award) and Chelsea Taylor (MVP). Crestview photo