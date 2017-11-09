Submitted information

The Van Wert Fire Department hosted the Van Wert County Fire Association meeting this month on Wednesday evening. The meeting included a class on hose line nozzles and fire flows led by Van Wert Fire Captain David Cummings.

Refreshments were provided by the Van Wert County Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The Van Wert County Firefighter Association has monthly meetings every second Wednesday of the month, which often include seminars and training.

Van Wert County and surrounding area firefighters are always welcome and encouraged to attend these monthly events.

Learn more about the association by accessing its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/288569397973632/.