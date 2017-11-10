SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Van Wert tight end Drew Bagley was named first team all Western Buckeye League, in balloting released on Thursday.

The 6-3, 210 pound junior caught 60 passes for 658 yards and four touchdowns. He also earned second team all-WBL honors as a defensive end, after finishing the season with 51 tackles and seven sacks.

Jacoby Kelly was named to the all-WBL second team at wide receiver and defensive back. The 5-9, 165 pound senior speedster had 52 receptions for a team-high 849 yards and nine touchdowns, and defensively, he finished the season with 30 tackles and two interceptions.

Also earning all-WBL second team honors: Van Wert offensive lineman Jordon Danylchuk, who was the starting center for the Cougars until he was sidelined by a mid-season knee injury suffered against Lima Shawnee.

Four other Cougars were named honorable mention all-WBL: junior quarterback Nate Place, who accounted for over 2,400 yards of total offense in eight games; junior linebacker Butch Eustler, who finished with 56 tackles and four sacks; junior defensive lineman Nathan Temple, who had 31 tackles and two sacks, and junior defensive back Jalen McCracken, who had a team-high 74 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

After passing for 2,407 yards and 26 touchdowns, and rushing for 1,120 and 12 scores during the regular season, Elida quarterback Isaac McAdams was named WBL Offensive Back of the Year.

All-WBL First Team

QB: Isaac McAdams, Elida; RB: Daniel Beemer, Ottawa-Glandorf, Sean Perry, St. Marys; WR: Richie Knowlton, Ottawa-Glandorf, Cole Harmon, Elida; TE: Drew Bagley, Van Wert; OT: Garrett Lauth, St. Marys, Tyler Jenkins, Wapakoneta; OG: Tyler Miller, St. Marys, Seth Huston, Wapakoneta; C: Mitch Seewer, St. Marys; Flex: Jaron Sharp, Kenton.

DE: Bo Kuenning, St. Marys, Mike Purdy, Elida; DT: Bret Llewellyn, Ottawa-Glandorf; Reed Aller, St. Marys; Dan Tullis, Elida; LB: Jackson Harris, St. Marys; Shawn Conover, Kenton; Kole Murlin, Celina; DB: Sean Perry, St. Marys; Dillon Hoying, Celina, Mitchel Apple, Wapakoneta; Flex: Austin Giesige, St. Marys.

All-WBL Second Team

QB: John Caprella, Shawnee; RB: Kyle Zizleman, Celina, Evan Kaeck, Wapakoneta; WR: Jacoby Kelly, Van Wert, Dillon Hoying, Celina; TE: Kole Murlin, Celina; OT: Tyler Ross, Celina, Mike Purdy, Elida; OG: Bobby Grothjan, Shawnee, Seth Bailey, Elida; C: Jordon Danylchuk, Van Wert.

DE: Drew Bagley, Van Wert, Zach Miller, Wapakoneta; DT: Adam Lewis, Shawnee, Jon Hord, Kenton, Ian Hawkins, Celina; LB: Chase Schreiber, Ottawa-Glandorf, Peyton Wilson, Shawnee, Rob Gerstner, Wapakoneta, Evan Kaeck, Wapakoneta; DB: Jacoby Kelly, Van Wert, Drew Jacobs, St. Marys, Xavier Gilkey, Elida.

Honorable Mention all-WBL

Bath: Drew Spragg, Zach McGue, Kobe Burchett, Conner Ignarski; Celina: Brett Schwieterman, Sam Smith, Quinton Haines, Jaden Braun; Defiance: JD McNutt, Michael Nihiser, Eddie Stiles, Jackson Meter; Elida: Daniel Unruh, Calan Henderson, De’Vion Simpson, Jordan Speller; Kenton: Clinton Kitchen, Hunter Moore, Mahlik Diol, Trent Reicheldefer; Ottawa-Glandorf: Chris Tippie, Dylan Tippie, Will Nichols, Jasper Scarberry; Shawnee: Javion Daniels, Ivan Smith, Jacob Cowen, Jacob Chantos; St. Marys: Wyatt Barhorst, Skyler Koester, Gabe Vandever, Braeden Dunlap; Van Wert: Nate Place, Butch Eustler, Nathan Temple, Jalen McCracken; Wapakoneta: Jace Copeland, Collin Goulet, Jacob Place, Riley Gibson.

Offensive Back of the Year: Isaac McAdams, Elida

Offensive Lineman of the Year: Garrett Lauth, St. Marys

Defensive Back of the Year: Kole Murlin, Celina

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Reed Aller, St. Marys

Kicking Specialist: Noah Adcock, Elida