ST. HENRY, OHIO — Cooper Farms held its 11th annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk on Saturday, November 4. The event brought out 248 runners and walkers to complete the 3.1 mile course.

The Turkey Trot raised approximately $2,000. All money was donated to State of the Heart Hospice, the organization in which Cooper Farms has partnered with for the event since its inception.

First place for female participants was Charis Barnes with a time of 20:17.2. Second place female was Rachel Kahler with a time of 20:34.6 and third place female was Maria Jutte crossing the finish line in 21:30.5.

First place for male participants was Cele Gonzalez with a time of 18:39.1. Second place male was Charles Wilges with a time of 19:47.9 and third place male was Kyle Minnich clocking in at 19:56.0.

Of the 248 race participants, there was something noticeably different about two Cooper Farms team members running the race. Shawn Stein and Eric Sutter each carried a flag throughout the course of the race to honor fallen heroes.

“The feeling I got being able to do this is hard to even put into words, really,” said Sutter. “I had seen it done at other races and hoped I could do it at some point. I just felt it was the right thing to do.”

For more information, visit “Flags 4 Fallen” on Facebook.

Also at the event was a benefit to support two-year-old Scarlett Unrast, who was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma Cancer and has begun chemotherapy treatments

“We had an overwhelming response from the community in raising money for medical costs for the family,” said Vanessa Cooper, friend of the family. “It was an amazing day. It was a cold one, but people were still out there to support and we’re very grateful for that.”