VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Board of Commissioners is accepting resumes and letters of interest to fill one position on the Van Wert County Board of Developmental Disabilities. The current term expires December 31.

Those interested must be a county resident and would typically serve a four-year term.

The appointment, to the maximum extent possible, must be filled by an individual who has professional training and experience in business management, finance, law, health care practice, personnel administration, or government service.

For more information, contact Jim Stripe at 419.771.1301. Applications should be sent to: Van Wert County Commissioners, 114 E. Main St., Van Wert, OH 45891.