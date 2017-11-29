Van Wert independent sports

COLDWATER — Four Lady Cougars scored in double figures but it wasn’t enough, as Van Wert fell to Coldwater 61-52 in non-conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.

Abby Jackson, Cassidy Meyers and Alexis Metz each had 12, and Reagan Priest had 10.

Van Wert led 17-8 at the end of the first quarter and 28-26 at halftime, but Coldwater outscored the Lady Cougars 25-24 in the second half, including 16-9 in the third quarter.

Van Wert (0-2) will play at Delphos Jefferson Thursday night.