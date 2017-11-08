DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The City of Van Wert’s 0.28-percent income tax increase was defeated a second time, while an incumbent Van Wert City Council member and three local school board members were upset by challengers.

Voters rejected the city income tax hike 1,143 (55 percent) to 938 (45 percent). The defeat was actually worse than in May, when the issue fell by just 49 votes in a light turnout: 586 (52.18 percent) to 537 (47.82 percent).

“Well, I guess the people have spoken; they’ve spoken very loudly,” said Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur.

The mayor said he was disappointed, especially with the senior citizen turnout, while adding he feels that group will suffer the most when cost-cutting measures are implemented — at least one of them immediately.

The first cut to be implemented will be assist calls — when someone needs assistance, such as a fall, but doesn’t need treatment or taken to the hospital. Mayor Mazur said the city EMS squad makes approximately 200 of those calls annually. Effective immediately, the fire department will end such runs, which the mayor said would also help decrease fire department personnel costs.

Starting in January, free brush and leaf pick-ups will also end, Mayor Mazur said, noting that the city will begin cutting city positions through attrition, with one Parks Department position also expected to be cut.

“We just can’t do that stuff (leaf and brush pick-ups) without the people,” the mayor explained.

Mayor Mazur said he hoped the cost-cutting measures would be temporary, adding that the city would place the tax issue back on the ballot this coming May. How a third levy attempt would fare will likely depend on how much city residents value the services the city has to cut to balance the budget.

The levy’s defeat also spells bad news for city residents who work outside the city, since an additional 25-percent tax credit approved by City Council was contingent on passage of the tax increase.

Voters approved all the other levies on the ballot. Renewal issues for the Tri County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services Board and Vantage Career Center both passed by a wide margin in Van Wert County. The Tri County levy easily passed, 4,137 (69.95 percent) to 1,777 (30.05 percent), while the county voters approved the Vantage tax issue 3,742 (75.07 percent) to 1,243 (24.93 percent).

All of the township fire protection and operating levies also passed, as did a Spencerville Local School District levy, at least in Van Wert County.

There were several incumbents upset in contested races.

In Van Wert, First Ward Councilman Fred Fisher, a Republican, was defeated 120-104 by Democrat challenger Jeff Agler.

Crestview Local Board of Education members Lonnie Nedderman and Wes Skelton were defeated in a five-way race for three board seats. Challenger Nan Grace received the most votes (667), while challenger Jacob Sawmiller received the second-highest vote count (601). Incumbent Lori Bittner was the third board member elected, with 589 votes, while Nedderman was fourth with 532 votes and Skelton fifth with 335 votes.

Nedderman’s defeat will also affect Vantage Career Center Board of Education, since Nedderman was Crestview’s representative to that board, and also has served several terms as Vantage board president.

Lincolnview Local Board of Education also saw one incumbent defeated on Tuesday. Challenger Mark Zielke got the highest vote count of all those running for the board, with 495 votes, while incumbent Lori Snyder (486 votes) and Eric Germann (482 votes) were the other two elected. Incumbent Scott Miller was fourth with 468 votes, while challenger Amy Lauf received 366 votes.

In a contested Convoy Village Council race, James Hyatt, Neal Orsbon, and Patti Cramer were elected to three council seats. Hyatt got the most votes, with 152, while Orsbon received 145 votes, and Cramer 131 votes. Bill Dull was fourth with 111 votes, while Steven Rice received 95 votes.

In a contest for four Ohio City Village Council seats, Larry Krugh received 93 votes, Glory Agler 92 votes, and Michael Edwards and Jerry Ruvoldt 72 votes each. Carol Brown was fifth with 68 votes.

In township trustee races, Dustin Figley (198 votes) and Dennis Hoover (134 votes) were elected to two Harrison Township trustee seats. Jeremy Kitson was third with 116 votes, while Jon Miller came in fourth with 91 votes.

In Jackson Township, Scott Deitering received 69 votes and Winfred Douglas Teman 66 votes to outpoll Tim Miller, who received 56 votes.

Winners in Jennings Township were Keith Savidge, top vote-getter with 107 votes, with Michael Hiett second with 96 votes. Third-place finisher was Bob Louth, with 82 votes, while Vern Hobbs was fourth with 53 votes.

In Tully Township, Tom Gibson was the top vote-getter, with 318, while Craig Feasby earned the second trustee seat with 254 votes. Rob Miller was third with 244 votes.

In Pleasant Township, Todd Wallace had 1,444 votes and Tim Mengerink 1,297 to win election to the two open trustee seats. Brian Schaffner was third with 907 votes.

Delphos residents who live in Van Wert County voted heavily for mayoral candidate Joshua Gillespie, who earned 326 votes. John Parent was second with 118 votes, while Doug Mullenhour earned 116 votes, and L. Wayne Suever received 91 votes.