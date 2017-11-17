Van Wert independent

The Van Wert Police Department is investigating what was reported as an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning.

Police were called by Adam Hector, who was staying with several other guests in Room 36 of the Guest Keeper hotel on North Washington Street, shortly after midnight. When police arrived, Hector told him that an unknown black man and black woman showed up at the hotel and, after they came inside, the man pointed a small-barreled revolver at and ordered Hector and the others to get down on the floor.

The man then went to Hector and held him down with one hand, while pointing the revolver at Hector’s head, and robbed him of what he said was $2,300 in cash.

While police were investigating the incident, it was determined that Hector had two outstanding warrants out on him and he was taken into custody.

After gaining approval to search the premises, police processed the room for evidence of the robbery. During the search, a white powder was found that looked like the drug fentanyl. The substance was sent to a laboratory for testing.

The Van Wert Detective Bureau was then called in and the occupants of the room interviewed.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this crime call the Van Wert Police Department at 419.238.2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419.238.7867.