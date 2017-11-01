City completes campaign
Van Wert city employees recently completed their 2017 United Way campaign. Participation in the campaign was shown from all departments, with administration and staff employees making donations to help support 27 local agencies currently receiving funding from United Way. The United Way thanks city employees for the support they give back to Van Wert County (Fire Department staff representatives were unavailable for the photo due to an emergency run). (photo submitted)
