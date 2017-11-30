VW independent/submitted information

Community Health Professionals (CHP) is hosting a Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, December 9, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., at its office at 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

The event features handmade items from the nonprofit organization’s Sewing for Hospice volunteers, including custom pillowcases with popular kid’s characters, Ohio State and sports team items, plus “Hens for Hospice” hot pads. A bake sale in memory of longtime CHP and community volunteer Sharon Adkins is also planned.

There is no admission cost and plenty of items to fulfill holiday gift-shopping lists will be available. Proceeds from sales go to the CHP Hospice patient care fund.

For more information, call 419.238.9223.