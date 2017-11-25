Smiley Park Children’s Garden has a new feature that has just arrived. A sculpture, “Reaching for The Stars” by artist Dale Rogers, has been donated by Fred and Louise Hartwig and placed in the garden. The sculpture honors Merlyn and Virginia Gudakunst, friends of the garden. Shown with the artwork is Rachel Hoverman, Master Gardener program coordinator; Ruth Ann Covey and Louise Hartwig, master gardeners; and Parks Director Sue Heppeard. photo submitted