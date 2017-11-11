VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Chamber of Commerce announces the 2017 Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon finalists.

Join the Chamber as it celebrates and honors outstanding small businesses, all nominees, finalists, and winners at its Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon at noon Friday, November 17, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

Luncheon registration closes this Tuesday, November 14. Community members are invited to attend as the Chamber recognizes outstanding businesses in a diverse range of seven categories focusing on an independent entrepreneurial spirit. Each nominated business or organization plays a vital role in the Van Wert community and economy.

Finalists for this year’s Salute to Small Business Awards include the following:

Spirit of Entrepreneurship — Van Wert Fire Equipment, PHD Precision Tool & Grinding, and American Paint Recyclers

Charitable Non-Profit — Salvation Army, Thomas Edison Center, and Wassenberg Art Center

Service Industry Showcase — Moore Insurance, Van Wert Manor, and Thrivent Financial

Retail Excellence — McCoy’s Flowers, K & K Country Meats, and Good Earth Health & Nutrition

Palate Pleaser — Brewed Expressions, Wild Willy’s, Ohio City Express

Community Champion — Business Development Corporation, Mark Verville, and Van Wert Family Physicians

Enterprise Recognition — Curvy Closet, High Five Brewing Company, Edward Jones-Eric Hurless, Edward Jones-Thaison Leaser, Kitchen & Bath Plus, The Warehouse, The Harvest House, CS Custom Kitchens, Baths & More LLC, Deitemeyer Brothers, attorney Kelly Rauch, Angel Intervention, BA Carts LLC, 133 Bistro, Pins & Needles, Liberty Mobility Now, Pet Value, and Spirit Medical Transport.

This year, the Chamber announces two new Salute to Small Business premier sponsors: The Van Wert Independent and WERT/WKSD and BRSW join longtime premier sponsor Citizens National Bank.

Register for the Salute to Small Business Luncheon by Tuesday, November 14, by contacting the Chamber at 419.238.4390, at chamber@vanwertchamber.com or register online at www.vanwertchamber.com. Cost is $20 per attendee or $150 for a table for eight that includes lunch and beverages.