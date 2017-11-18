DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Those who own small businesses know the hard work and dedication that go into making a small business a success.

On Friday, the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce honored small businesses and organizations who go the extra mile to provide both a good product or service, as well positively impact the community, during its annual Salute to Small Business Luncheon.

Seth Baker, executive secretary of The Van Wert County Foundation, welcomed the more than 180 people who attended the luncheon Friday at Willow Bend Country Club and noted he recently visited Disney World — “the Happiest Place on Earth” — with his wife and son.

Baker added, though, that he feels the local community should really hold that title.

“Here are two reasons why I believe Van Wert is the ‘happiest place on Earth’: Our local businesses and our local organizations,” Baker told those attending. “You go beyond the call of duty to meet the needs of this community; you are innovative; you demonstrate initiative; you have perseverance and you are profitable; you have a strong commitment to support community-oriented projects through the use of your time and resources.”

Main Street Van Wert Project Manager Dan Baisden then recognized new start-up businesses in the Enterprise category, including Curvy Closet, High Five Brewing Company, Edward Jones-Eric Hurless, Eric Jones-Thaison Leaser, The Warehouse, attorney Kelly Rauch, The Harvest House, Kitchen and Bath Plus, Deitemeyer Brothers, CS Custom Kitchens, Baths, and More LLC, Angel Intervention, BA Carts LLC, 133 Bistro, Pins and Needles, Liberty Mobility Now, Pet Valu, and Spirit Medical Transport.

Chamber President/CEO Susan Munroe then introduced the winners of the luncheon’s six main award categories.

“If you live or work in Van Wert County, you directly or indirectly affect the success of small businesses in Van Wert County,” Munroe said. “They inspire us to create, they encourage sustainability. Each nominee represents the best of the best.”

First up was the Spirit of Entrepreneurship category. Finalists were PHD Precision Tool & Grinding, Van Wert Fire Equipment, and American Paint Recyclers, and the winner was Van Wert Fire Equipment.

Owner Jennifer Bowen thanked the Chamber for the award, and talked about the importance of the No Child Sleeps Unprotected program developed by county fire chiefs, which Van Wert Fire Equipment supports by providing smoke detectors at a reduced cost.

Next was the Charitable Non-Profit category, which honors 501(c)(3) organizations who make an impact on the community. Finalists were The Salvation Army, Thomas Edison Center, and Wassenberg Art Center.

Small Business Luncheon Committee member Stacy Adam, noted that the category was the hardest to decide, with only one point separating each of the three finalists.

The winner: Thomas Edison Center, which provides services for those with developmental disabilities, while also helping with a number of community projects.

The next category was Service Industry Showcase, and the finalists were Moore Insurance, Van Wert Manor, and Thrivent Financial. The winner this year was Van Wert Manor, a long-term care facility that has 47 employees and provides state-of-the-art therapy. Administrator Jacque Welch thanked the Chamber for the award.

The fourth category was Retail Champion, which honors an established retail business that also is involved in community projects. Finalists were McCoy’s Flowers, K & K Country Meats, and Good Earth Health & Nutrition, with the winner this year Good Earth Health & Nutrition.

Deb Ford, who established the business in 1976, accepted the award on behalf of her business.

The next category was Palate Pleaser, which recognizes an established food service or restaurant business. Finalists were Brewed Expressions, Wild Willy’s, and Ohio City Express, with the winner being Brewed Expressions. Cheryl Bowen, owner of Brewed Expressions, accepted the award.

As a side note, it was a good day for the Bowen family, which won for Brewed Expressions and Van Wert Fire Equipment.

The final category was Community Champion, which honors a business or person that has exhibited exemplary service to the community over several years. Finalists were the Business Development Corporation (BDC), Mark Verville, and Van Wert Family Physicians, with the winner being Van Wert Family Physicians, an independent, full-service practice that also offers x-rays, dexa scans, ultrasounds, mammography, and behavioral health services. The company also offers part-time opportunities to Vantage Career Center Health Careers students to gain employment experience.

Following the awards, Munroe thanked all of the nominees for this year’s luncheon.

“To each of the nominees, we thank you for your economic investment in Van Wert County and your dedication to our community,” Munroe added. “We wish you continued success.”

Shown are a number of award winners from this year’s Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon.