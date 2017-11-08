Catherine L. (Dempsey) Girardot, of Delphos, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born February 17, 1958, in Hershey, Pennsylvania. She married Lynn Girardot, and he survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include three sons, Donovan Palmer of Anderson, Indiana, Heath Girardot of Cloverdale, and Jarrod Girardot of Callifornia; three daughters, Jennifer Williams of Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Williams of Virginia, and Victoria Girardot of Delphos; a brother, Sean Perry of California; one sister, Traci Price;

Her grandparents, Earl and Marlene Dempsey who raised her from a very young age, and a brother, Patrick Dempsey, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Monday, November 13, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos. Burial will be at a later date.

Visitation is from noon until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

