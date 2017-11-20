VW independent/submitted information

DELPHOS — The Delphos Canal Museum, 241 N. Main St. in downtown Delphos, announces its 19th annual “Celebrate Christmas” event.

The event, which runs from Saturday, November 25, through Saturday, December 30, features nearly 100 Christmas trees, many beautifully decorated by local groups and organizations in this year’s theme of Christmas movies.

The museum is open for viewing every Thursday, from 9 a.m. until noon, and Saturday and Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. Group tours can be scheduled by calling 419.692.4496. The museum is handicapped accessible and admission is free.

In addition, during the annual Kiwanis Hometown Christmas celebration in downtown Delphos on Friday, December 1, the museum will be open from 5-8 p.m. to view the Christmas trees and decorations, and will also be serving bean soup and refreshments.