The Van Wert Area Photography Club met Thursday, November 9, at 114 S. Race St. Discussion covered the recent canal shoot, engagement photography, and plans for the club’s annual Christmas Dinner in December. A suggestion about suspending meetings for January, February, and March of next year was tabled until the December Meeting.

The treasurer’s report showed only minor interest additions and the fact that one of the club’s “Best of Show” checks from the County Fair still has not been cashed. Rex Dolby was assigned the task of finding out what the winner can tell us about it.