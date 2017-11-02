SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HAVILAND — Despite losing three straight games to end the regular season, the Wayne Trace Raiders (6-4) qualified for the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in Division VII, Region 26 and will begin the OHSAA postseason on the road against Norwalk St. Paul. The Flyers (10-0) are Associated Press poll champions, and the No. 1 seed in the region.

Here is a comparison of the teams by major team and individual statistics:

Team numbers

Points scored:

Wayne Trace: 288

Norwalk St. Paul: 425

Points allowed:

Wayne Trace: 227

Norwalk St. Paul: 53

Yards rushing:

Wayne Trace: 1376

Norwalk St. Paul: 2858

Yards passing:

Wayne Trace: 1809

Norwalk St. Paul: 1457

Total offense:

Wayne Trace: 3185

Norwalk St. Paul: 4135

Total defense:

Wayne Trace: 2685 yards allowed (1,354 rushing, 1331 passing)

Norwalk St. Paul: 1808 yards allowed (777 rushing, 1031 passing)

Individual leaders

Rushing:

Hunter Showalter (WT) 110 carries, 748 yards, 10 Tds

Evan Mohr (WT) 37 carries, 320 yards, 3 Tds

Thane Crabbs (NSP) 95 carries, 881 yards, 14 Tds

Cam Caizzo (NSP) 62 carries, 645 yards, 8 Tds

Noah Good (NSP) 88 carries,598 yards, 10 Tds

Passing:

Trevor Speice (WT) 106-207, 1702 yards, 24 TDs, 14 INTs

Nick Lukasko (NSP) 69-98, 1451 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs

Receiving:

Eli Sinn (WT) 22 catches, 426 yards, 5 Tds

Jake Kuhn (WT) 22 catches, 386 yards, 7 Tds

Josh Kuhn (WT) 16 catches, 319 yards, 5 Tds

Evan Mohr (WT) 16 catches, 245 yards, 3 Tds

Hunter Showalter (WT) 16 catches, 160 yards 2 Tds

Joey Catalano (NSP) 17 catches, 454 yards, 4 Tds

Paul Pierce (NSP) 20 catches, 339 yards, 3 Tds

Friday’s Wayne Trace-St. Paul game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air live on WKSD 99.7FM, and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.

The winner of Friday’s game will move on to the regional semifinals and will play Edgerton or Tiffin Calvert.