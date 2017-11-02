By the Numbers: Wayne Trace vs. St. Paul
SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor
HAVILAND — Despite losing three straight games to end the regular season, the Wayne Trace Raiders (6-4) qualified for the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in Division VII, Region 26 and will begin the OHSAA postseason on the road against Norwalk St. Paul. The Flyers (10-0) are Associated Press poll champions, and the No. 1 seed in the region.
Here is a comparison of the teams by major team and individual statistics:
Team numbers
Points scored:
Wayne Trace: 288
Norwalk St. Paul: 425
Points allowed:
Wayne Trace: 227
Norwalk St. Paul: 53
Yards rushing:
Wayne Trace: 1376
Norwalk St. Paul: 2858
Yards passing:
Wayne Trace: 1809
Norwalk St. Paul: 1457
Total offense:
Wayne Trace: 3185
Norwalk St. Paul: 4135
Total defense:
Wayne Trace: 2685 yards allowed (1,354 rushing, 1331 passing)
Norwalk St. Paul: 1808 yards allowed (777 rushing, 1031 passing)
Individual leaders
Rushing:
Hunter Showalter (WT) 110 carries, 748 yards, 10 Tds
Evan Mohr (WT) 37 carries, 320 yards, 3 Tds
Thane Crabbs (NSP) 95 carries, 881 yards, 14 Tds
Cam Caizzo (NSP) 62 carries, 645 yards, 8 Tds
Noah Good (NSP) 88 carries,598 yards, 10 Tds
Passing:
Trevor Speice (WT) 106-207, 1702 yards, 24 TDs, 14 INTs
Nick Lukasko (NSP) 69-98, 1451 yards, 15 TDs, 2 INTs
Receiving:
Eli Sinn (WT) 22 catches, 426 yards, 5 Tds
Jake Kuhn (WT) 22 catches, 386 yards, 7 Tds
Josh Kuhn (WT) 16 catches, 319 yards, 5 Tds
Evan Mohr (WT) 16 catches, 245 yards, 3 Tds
Hunter Showalter (WT) 16 catches, 160 yards 2 Tds
Joey Catalano (NSP) 17 catches, 454 yards, 4 Tds
Paul Pierce (NSP) 20 catches, 339 yards, 3 Tds
Friday’s Wayne Trace-St. Paul game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and will air live on WKSD 99.7FM, and will stream live at www.thevwindependent.com.
The winner of Friday’s game will move on to the regional semifinals and will play Edgerton or Tiffin Calvert.
