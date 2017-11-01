Submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County is currently holding registration for boys and girls Bitty Basketball league now through December 11.

You can register online at www.vwymca.org or at the YMCA front desk or by calling 419.238.0443.

3 1/2 years through Kindergarten (co-ed) will play on Thursday evenings at the YMCA, January 4 through February 15. 1st and 2nd graders (boys and girls leagues) will play on Monday evenings at the YMCA, January 2 through February12, with the exception of the first game being played on Tuesday, January 2, due to the New Year’s holiday.

The cost for bitty ball is $15 each for family YMCA members, $25 for Youth YMCA members, and $70 for potential (non) members. The YMCA offers a 50 percent discount for non-member participants living 13 or more miles outside of Van Wert. There will be a $10 late fee for any registrations after December 11.

Information about this and other programs available at the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org. The YMCA of Van Wert County is partially funded by the Van Wert County Foundation and United Way.