Betty L. Gordon, 79, of Van Wert, passed away at 9:15 a.m. Friday, November 3, 2017, at the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus.

She was born June 16, 1938, in Logansport, Indiana, the daughter of Gilbert and Evadna (McNeely) Crockett, who both preceded her in death. On September 6, 1959, she married Robert D. Gordon Sr., who survives in Van Wert.

Other family survivors include a son, Robert D. (Janet) Gordon Jr. of Van Wert; one daughter, Rebecca E. Matthews of Van Wert; and five grandchildren.

A daughter, Kimberly Io Gordon, and a brother, Jerry L. Crockett, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Marvin Schwartz officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, November 6, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.